App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiaMART InterMESH Q4, FY20 net profit rises 57% to Rs 44 crore

The consolidated revenue of the IndiaMart InterMesh increased by about 22 percent to Rs 187.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 152.8 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

B2B e-commerce company IndiaMART on Tuesday posted a 57 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 44 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

The consolidated revenue of the IndiaMART InterMESH increased by about 22 percent to Rs 187.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 152.8 crore a year ago.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, IndiaMART posted more than seven-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 147.4 crore from Rs 20 crore in 2018-19.

Close

The revenue of the company increased by 29 percent to Rs 707 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 548 crore in FY19.

related news

"Our growth in cash flow from operations and deferred revenues remained subdued as the economy continued to face strong headwinds.

"While we expect short term decline in demand and business activity due to the ongoing turbulence, we believe our value proposition will only become stronger as more and more businesses look for transforming themselves and adapt to online," IndiaMART chief executive officer Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Shares of IndiaMART closed at Rs 2,192.25 apiece on BSE, down by 2.6 percent compared to the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #Business #IndiaMart InterMesh #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.