English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IndiaMART Q2 net profit drops 17% to Rs 68 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the same period a year ago.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
    Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.

    Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.

    B2B e-commerce firm IndiaMART InterMESH on Thursday reported a 17 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 68 crore for the quarter ended September.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 32 per cent to Rs 241 crore from Rs 182 crore in the September 2021 quarter. "We are pleased to report growth in revenue, customers and deferred revenue along with healthy margins and cash flows in a stable demand environment," IndiaMART InterMESH CEO Dinesh Agarwal said.

    IndiaMART said it registered traffic of 26.1 crore and total business enquiries of 12.2 crore during the reported quarter. "Paying subscription suppliers grew by 25 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 1,88,092 with a net addition of 8,832 paying subscription suppliers during the quarter," the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #IndiaMart #Q2 #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.