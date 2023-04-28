 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiaMART net profit flat at Rs 56 crore in Q4; revenue rises 33% to Rs 269 crore

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, IndiaMART said in a statement.

Online B2B marketplace and discovery platform IndiaMART InterMESH on Friday reported Rs 56 crore consolidated net profit for the March 2023 quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew 33 per cent to Rs 269 crore against Rs 201 crore in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated cash flow from operations stood at Rs 209 crore during the quarter under review, the company said.

IndiaMART collected a total of Rs 418 crore from its customers during the fourth quarter of FY23, 31 per cent higher than Rs 318 crore mopped up in the same quarter of FY22.