Indiamart Inter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.10 crore, up 26.16% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.10 crore in September 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 181.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.20 crore in September 2022 down 12.81% from Rs. 85.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.10 crore in September 2022 down 11.75% from Rs. 115.70 crore in September 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.02 in September 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,495.90 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.00% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.10 213.31 181.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.10 213.31 181.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.30 87.97 59.10
Depreciation 4.70 3.47 2.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.60 65.55 38.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.50 56.31 81.50
Other Income 36.90 -2.74 31.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.40 53.58 112.90
Interest 1.20 1.22 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.20 52.35 111.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.20 52.35 111.50
Tax 22.00 3.49 26.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.20 48.86 85.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.20 48.86 85.10
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.62 30.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.38 15.99 28.02
Diluted EPS 24.28 15.90 27.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.25 15.99 28.02
Diluted EPS 24.28 15.90 27.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
