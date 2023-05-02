 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore in March 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.50 crore in March 2023 up 18.39% from Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022.

Indiamart Intermesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.20 240.20 200.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.20 240.20 200.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.30 101.60 86.20
Depreciation 5.50 5.60 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.00 68.80 56.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.40 64.20 55.40
Other Income 31.60 47.10 24.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.00 111.30 80.30
Interest 1.20 1.10 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.80 110.20 79.00
Exceptional Items -5.30 -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.50 110.20 79.00
Tax 19.00 28.60 19.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.50 81.60 59.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.50 81.60 59.70
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.60 30.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.11 26.67 19.55
Diluted EPS 22.09 26.66 19.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.11 26.67 19.55
Diluted EPS 22.09 26.66 19.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
