Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore in March 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.50 crore in March 2023 up 18.39% from Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022.