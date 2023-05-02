Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore in March 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.50 crore in March 2023 up 18.39% from Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 22.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.55 in March 2022.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 5,366.65 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.17% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.