    Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.20 crore in March 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 200.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.50 crore in March 2023 up 18.39% from Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022.

    Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 22.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.55 in March 2022.

    Indiamart Inter shares closed at 5,366.65 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.17% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.

    Indiamart Intermesh
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.20240.20200.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.20240.20200.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.30101.6086.20
    Depreciation5.505.602.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0068.8056.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.4064.2055.40
    Other Income31.6047.1024.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.00111.3080.30
    Interest1.201.101.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.80110.2079.00
    Exceptional Items-5.30----
    P/L Before Tax86.50110.2079.00
    Tax19.0028.6019.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.5081.6059.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.5081.6059.70
    Equity Share Capital30.6030.6030.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1126.6719.55
    Diluted EPS22.0926.6619.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1126.6719.55
    Diluted EPS22.0926.6619.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am