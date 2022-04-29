 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore in March 2022 up 12.09% from Rs. 179.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 54.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 92.70 crore in March 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 19.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in March 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,891.45 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.34% returns over the last 6 months and -43.82% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.70 187.40 179.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.70 187.40 179.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.20 63.50 56.02
Depreciation 2.90 3.00 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.20 44.10 36.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.40 76.80 82.97
Other Income 24.90 21.90 6.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.30 98.70 89.23
Interest 1.30 1.30 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.00 97.40 87.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.00 97.40 87.77
Tax 19.30 23.10 33.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.70 74.30 54.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.70 74.30 54.21
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.60 30.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.55 24.39 18.31
Diluted EPS 19.55 24.18 18.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.55 24.39 18.31
Diluted EPS 19.55 24.18 18.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indiamart Inter #IndiaMart InterMesh #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.