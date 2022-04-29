Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore in March 2022 up 12.09% from Rs. 179.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 54.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.20 crore in March 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 92.70 crore in March 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 19.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in March 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,891.45 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.34% returns over the last 6 months and -43.82% over the last 12 months.