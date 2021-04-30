Indiamart Inter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore in March 2021 up 7.99% from Rs. 165.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.21 crore in March 2021 up 35.53% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.70 crore in March 2021 up 29.83% from Rs. 71.40 crore in March 2020.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 18.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2020.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 8,815.40 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.67% returns over the last 6 months and 289.85% over the last 12 months.