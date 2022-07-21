 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiamart Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore in June 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 181.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 90.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in June 2022 down 52.18% from Rs. 119.30 crore in June 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.92 in June 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,162.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.98% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.31 200.70 181.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.31 200.70 181.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.97 86.20 54.00
Depreciation 3.47 2.90 3.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.55 56.20 37.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.31 55.40 86.50
Other Income -2.74 24.90 29.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.58 80.30 116.10
Interest 1.22 1.30 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.35 79.00 114.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.35 79.00 114.70
Tax 3.49 19.30 24.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.86 59.70 90.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.86 59.70 90.70
Equity Share Capital 30.62 30.60 30.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.99 19.55 29.92
Diluted EPS 15.90 19.55 29.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.99 19.55 29.92
Diluted EPS 15.90 19.55 29.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
