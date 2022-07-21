Indiamart Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore in June 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 181.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 90.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in June 2022 down 52.18% from Rs. 119.30 crore in June 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.92 in June 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,162.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.98% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.