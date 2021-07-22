Indiamart Inter Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.10 crore, up 19.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.10 crore in June 2021 up 19.7% from Rs. 151.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.70 crore in June 2021 up 18.56% from Rs. 76.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.30 crore in June 2021 up 9.75% from Rs. 108.70 crore in June 2020.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 29.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 26.44 in June 2020.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 7,042.50 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and 236.91% over the last 12 months.