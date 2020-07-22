Indiamart Inter Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.30 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.30 crore in June 2020 up 4.85% from Rs. 144.30 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.50 crore in June 2020 up 130.42% from Rs. 33.20 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.70 crore in June 2020 up 109.85% from Rs. 51.80 crore in June 2019.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 26.44 in June 2020 from Rs. 11.56 in June 2019.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 2,157.15 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.58% over the last 12 months.