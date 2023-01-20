 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiamart Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.20 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.20 crore in December 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 187.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.83% from Rs. 74.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.90 crore in December 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 101.70 crore in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 26.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.39 in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,479.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.20 229.10 187.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.20 229.10 187.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.60 94.30 63.50
Depreciation 5.60 4.70 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.80 69.60 44.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.20 60.50 76.80
Other Income 47.10 36.90 21.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.30 97.40 98.70
Interest 1.10 1.20 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.20 96.20 97.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.20 96.20 97.40
Tax 28.60 22.00 23.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.60 74.20 74.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.60 74.20 74.30
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.60 30.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.67 24.38 24.39
Diluted EPS 26.66 24.28 24.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.67 24.25 24.39
Diluted EPS 26.66 24.28 24.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

