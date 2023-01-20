Indiamart Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.20 crore, up 28.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.20 crore in December 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 187.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.83% from Rs. 74.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.90 crore in December 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 101.70 crore in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 26.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.39 in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,479.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.