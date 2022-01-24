Indiamart Inter Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.40 crore, up 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.40 crore in December 2021 up 8.39% from Rs. 172.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.30 crore in December 2021 down 8.83% from Rs. 81.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.70 crore in December 2021 down 10.16% from Rs. 113.20 crore in December 2020.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.09 in December 2020.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 6,120.30 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)