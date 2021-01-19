Indiamart Inter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 172.90 crore, up 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.90 crore in December 2020 up 7.73% from Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.50 crore in December 2020 up 28.35% from Rs. 63.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.20 crore in December 2020 up 87.11% from Rs. 60.50 crore in December 2019.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 28.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.95 in December 2019.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 7,465.45 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 257.14% returns over the last 6 months and 249.94% over the last 12 months.