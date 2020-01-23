Indiamart Inter Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.50 crore, up 22.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.50 crore in December 2019 up 22.8% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.50 crore in December 2019 up 120.49% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.50 crore in December 2019 up 45.08% from Rs. 41.70 crore in December 2018.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 21.95 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.09 in December 2018.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 2,379.40 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 96.98% returns over the last 6 months