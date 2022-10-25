 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiamart Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.60 crore, up 31.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.60 crore in September 2022 up 31.91% from Rs. 182.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.40 crore in September 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 82.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.80 crore in September 2022 down 0.7% from Rs. 114.60 crore in September 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.06 in September 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,364.15 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -40.41% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.60 224.58 182.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.60 224.58 182.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.02 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.50 92.53 60.30
Depreciation 7.60 6.31 2.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.80 67.71 38.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.60 57.90 80.40
Other Income 46.60 1.00 31.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.20 58.90 111.80
Interest 2.60 1.23 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.60 57.67 110.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.60 57.67 110.40
Tax 24.30 4.00 26.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.30 53.67 84.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.30 53.67 84.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.90 -6.97 -1.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.40 46.70 82.20
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.62 30.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.45 15.29 27.06
Diluted EPS 22.36 15.20 26.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.92 15.29 27.06
Diluted EPS 22.36 15.20 26.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:55 am
