Indiamart Inter Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.40 crore in September 2021 up 11.76% from Rs. 163.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.20 crore in September 2021 up 17.77% from Rs. 69.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.60 crore in September 2021 up 15.06% from Rs. 99.60 crore in September 2020.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 27.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 24.18 in September 2020.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 8,482.30 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 71.43% over the last 12 months.