Indiamart Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.80 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 268.80 251.40 201.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 268.80 251.40 201.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -0.20 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.10 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 123.50 108.30 87.40 Depreciation 8.60 8.60 2.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.50 72.80 56.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.50 61.60 54.30 Other Income 30.70 102.20 29.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.20 163.80 83.80 Interest 2.10 2.20 1.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.10 161.60 82.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 86.10 161.60 82.50 Tax 19.80 39.40 19.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.30 122.20 63.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.30 122.20 63.20 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.50 -9.40 -5.80 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.80 112.80 57.40 Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.60 30.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.30 36.92 18.78 Diluted EPS 18.28 36.90 18.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.30 36.92 18.78 Diluted EPS 18.28 36.90 18.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited