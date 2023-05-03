Indiamart Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.80 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:Net Sales at Rs 268.80 crore in March 2023 up 33.47% from Rs. 201.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.80 crore in March 2023 down 2.79% from Rs. 57.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.80 crore in March 2023 up 11.65% from Rs. 86.70 crore in March 2022.
Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.78 in March 2022.
|Indiamart Inter shares closed at 5,628.15 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.93% returns over the last 6 months and 15.06% over the last 12 months.
|Indiamart Intermesh
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.80
|251.40
|201.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.80
|251.40
|201.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.20
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|0.10
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|123.50
|108.30
|87.40
|Depreciation
|8.60
|8.60
|2.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.50
|72.80
|56.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.50
|61.60
|54.30
|Other Income
|30.70
|102.20
|29.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.20
|163.80
|83.80
|Interest
|2.10
|2.20
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.10
|161.60
|82.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|86.10
|161.60
|82.50
|Tax
|19.80
|39.40
|19.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|66.30
|122.20
|63.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|66.30
|122.20
|63.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-10.50
|-9.40
|-5.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|55.80
|112.80
|57.40
|Equity Share Capital
|30.60
|30.60
|30.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.30
|36.92
|18.78
|Diluted EPS
|18.28
|36.90
|18.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.30
|36.92
|18.78
|Diluted EPS
|18.28
|36.90
|18.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited