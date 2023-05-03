English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indiamart Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.80 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:Net Sales at Rs 268.80 crore in March 2023 up 33.47% from Rs. 201.40 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.80 crore in March 2023 down 2.79% from Rs. 57.40 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.80 crore in March 2023 up 11.65% from Rs. 86.70 crore in March 2022.
    Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.78 in March 2022.Indiamart Inter shares closed at 5,628.15 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.93% returns over the last 6 months and 15.06% over the last 12 months.
    Indiamart Intermesh
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.80251.40201.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.80251.40201.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.20----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.10--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.50108.3087.40
    Depreciation8.608.602.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.5072.8056.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5061.6054.30
    Other Income30.70102.2029.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.20163.8083.80
    Interest2.102.201.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.10161.6082.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.10161.6082.50
    Tax19.8039.4019.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.30122.2063.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.30122.2063.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.50-9.40-5.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.80112.8057.40
    Equity Share Capital30.6030.6030.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3036.9218.78
    Diluted EPS18.2836.9018.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3036.9218.78
    Diluted EPS18.2836.9018.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indiamart Inter #IndiaMart InterMesh #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am