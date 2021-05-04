Indiamart Inter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.70 crore, up 5.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.70 crore in March 2021 up 5.64% from Rs. 170.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.70 crore in March 2021 up 25.73% from Rs. 44.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.80 crore in March 2021 up 37.84% from Rs. 69.50 crore in March 2020.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 18.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.32 in March 2020.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 7,727.40 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.54% returns over the last 6 months and 241.22% over the last 12 months.