Indiamart Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 188.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.80 crore in December 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 70.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2022 up 71.2% from Rs. 100.70 crore in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 36.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.03 in December 2021.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,479.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.

Indiamart Intermesh
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.40 240.60 188.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.40 240.60 188.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.30 100.50 64.80
Depreciation 8.60 7.60 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.80 72.80 44.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.60 59.60 75.80
Other Income 102.20 46.60 21.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.80 106.20 97.70
Interest 2.20 2.60 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.60 103.60 96.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 161.60 103.60 96.40
Tax 39.40 24.30 23.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.20 79.30 73.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.20 79.30 73.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.40 -10.90 -3.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.80 68.40 70.20
Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.60 30.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.92 22.45 23.03
Diluted EPS 36.90 22.36 22.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.92 25.92 22.03
Diluted EPS 36.90 22.36 22.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

