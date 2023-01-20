English
    Indiamart Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.65% from Rs. 188.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.80 crore in December 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 70.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2022 up 71.2% from Rs. 100.70 crore in December 2021.

    Indiamart Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 36.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.03 in December 2021.

    Indiamart Inter shares closed at 4,479.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.

    Indiamart Intermesh
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.40240.60188.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.40240.60188.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.30100.5064.80
    Depreciation8.607.603.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.8072.8044.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.6059.6075.80
    Other Income102.2046.6021.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.80106.2097.70
    Interest2.202.601.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.60103.6096.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax161.60103.6096.40
    Tax39.4024.3023.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.2079.3073.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.2079.3073.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.40-10.90-3.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.8068.4070.20
    Equity Share Capital30.6030.6030.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9222.4523.03
    Diluted EPS36.9022.3622.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.9225.9222.03
    Diluted EPS36.9022.3622.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
