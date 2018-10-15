Indiabulls Vent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore, up 8.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore in September 2018 up 8.11% from Rs. 30.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2018 down 55.68% from Rs. 18.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2018 down 27.41% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2017.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2017.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 413.55 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given 48.73% returns over the last 6 months and 42.46% over the last 12 months.