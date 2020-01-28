Indiabulls Vent Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, down 46.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in December 2019 down 46.94% from Rs. 64.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2019 up 58.44% from Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2019 down 4.53% from Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2018.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2018.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 175.30 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.96% returns over the last 6 months and -44.55% over the last 12 months.