Indiabulls Vent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore, up 81.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore in December 2018 up 81.76% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2018 up 85.27% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2018 up 16.73% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2017.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 384.55 on January 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.03% over the last 12 months.