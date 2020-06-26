Indiabulls Vent Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 628.26 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.26 crore in March 2020 up 4.78% from Rs. 599.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2020 down 403.8% from Rs. 109.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 240.51 crore in March 2020 down 169.67% from Rs. 345.19 crore in March 2019.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 105.40 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.52% returns over the last 6 months and -60.60% over the last 12 months.