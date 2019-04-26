Indiabulls Vent Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 599.59 crore, up 119.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.59 crore in March 2019 up 119.84% from Rs. 272.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.82 crore in March 2019 up 80% from Rs. 61.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.19 crore in March 2019 up 103.34% from Rs. 169.76 crore in March 2018.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2018.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 319.90 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.