Indiabulls Vent Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 866.81 crore, up 55.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.81 crore in December 2019 up 55.39% from Rs. 557.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.40 crore in December 2019 down 15.94% from Rs. 120.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.82 crore in December 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 362.89 crore in December 2018.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2018.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 176.40 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.48% returns over the last 6 months and -51.19% over the last 12 months.