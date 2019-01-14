Indiabulls Vent Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 557.83 crore, Up 133.96% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 557.83 476.33 238.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 557.83 476.33 238.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.94 80.67 43.41 Depreciation 7.00 6.03 3.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 104.37 85.48 48.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.52 304.15 143.54 Other Income 9.37 5.49 36.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.89 309.64 180.32 Interest 182.37 126.37 87.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.52 183.26 93.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 173.52 183.26 93.08 Tax 53.07 42.57 22.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.45 140.70 70.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.45 140.70 70.25 Minority Interest 0.18 0.22 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 120.63 140.92 70.25 Equity Share Capital 111.04 111.04 88.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 2.57 1.59 Diluted EPS 2.06 2.46 1.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 2.57 1.59 Diluted EPS 2.06 2.46 1.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited