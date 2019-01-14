Indiabulls Vent Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 557.83 crore, Up 133.96% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Ventures are: Net Sales at Rs 557.83 crore in December 2018 Up 133.96% from Rs. 238.43 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.63 crore in December 2018 Up 71.71% from Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.89 crore in December 2018 Up 97.59% from Rs. 183.66 crore in December 2017. Indiabulls Vent EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2017. Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 384.55 on January 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.03% over the last 12 months. Indiabulls Ventures Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 557.83 476.33 238.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 557.83 476.33 238.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.94 80.67 43.41 Depreciation 7.00 6.03 3.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 104.37 85.48 48.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 346.52 304.15 143.54 Other Income 9.37 5.49 36.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.89 309.64 180.32 Interest 182.37 126.37 87.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.52 183.26 93.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 173.52 183.26 93.08 Tax 53.07 42.57 22.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.45 140.70 70.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.45 140.70 70.25 Minority Interest 0.18 0.22 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 120.63 140.92 70.25 Equity Share Capital 111.04 111.04 88.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 2.57 1.59 Diluted EPS 2.06 2.46 1.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 2.57 1.59 Diluted EPS 2.06 2.46 1.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 14, 2019 06:15 pm