Indiabulls Real Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, down 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in March 2019 down 47.89% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.93 crore in March 2019 up 1873.82% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.77 crore in March 2019 up 254.69% from Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2018.

Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 105.55 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 42.15% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.