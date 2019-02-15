Indiabulls Real Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 25.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2018 down 25.06% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2018 down 76.79% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.76 crore in December 2018 down 29.41% from Rs. 66.24 crore in December 2017.
Indiabulls Real shares closed at 68.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -71.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|102.10
|6.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|102.10
|6.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|1.10
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.22
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.22
|29.33
|10.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|71.44
|-5.37
|Other Income
|50.22
|54.41
|71.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.56
|125.85
|66.00
|Interest
|82.89
|81.54
|85.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.33
|44.31
|-19.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.33
|44.31
|-19.72
|Tax
|0.45
|0.47
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.78
|43.84
|-20.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.78
|43.84
|-20.80
|Equity Share Capital
|90.14
|90.14
|94.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.97
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.97
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.97
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.97
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited