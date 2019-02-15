Indiabulls Real Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 25.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2018 down 25.06% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2018 down 76.79% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.76 crore in December 2018 down 29.41% from Rs. 66.24 crore in December 2017.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 68.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -71.07% over the last 12 months.