Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 76 crore net loss in September quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Indiabulls Real Estate on November 13 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended September.

Total income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #Business #Indiabulls Real Estate #Results

