Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 76 crore net loss in September quarter

PTI
Indiabulls Real Estate on November 13 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore in the year-ago period.Total income stood at Rs 50.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,101.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:31 pm