Indiabulls Real Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,040.42 crore, Up 44.19% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,040.42 810.85 721.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,040.42 810.85 721.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.56 30.43 35.20 Depreciation 2.60 8.22 24.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 759.14 534.20 387.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.11 238.00 274.58 Other Income 19.30 24.15 104.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.41 262.15 379.38 Interest 103.85 101.51 198.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.56 160.64 181.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 155.56 160.64 181.15 Tax 61.05 73.73 87.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.51 86.91 93.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.51 86.91 93.90 Minority Interest 0.03 0.05 14.55 Share Of P/L Of Associates -18.62 30.53 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.92 117.49 108.45 Equity Share Capital 90.14 90.84 94.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.68 2.48 2.36 Diluted EPS 1.68 2.48 2.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.68 2.48 2.36 Diluted EPS 1.68 2.48 2.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited