Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore, down 93.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore in March 2020 down 93.62% from Rs. 1,821.55 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.79 crore in March 2020 down 201.12% from Rs. 108.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.45 crore in March 2020 down 111.55% from Rs. 384.91 crore in March 2019.
Indiabulls Real shares closed at 41.10 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.88% returns over the last 6 months and -66.27% over the last 12 months.
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.30
|1,232.26
|1,821.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.30
|1,232.26
|1,821.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.63
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.94
|27.23
|34.12
|Depreciation
|6.72
|7.28
|2.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.56
|1,079.70
|1,621.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-86.56
|118.05
|162.93
|Other Income
|35.39
|85.45
|219.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.17
|203.49
|382.00
|Interest
|81.14
|87.08
|144.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-132.31
|116.42
|237.33
|Exceptional Items
|-11.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-144.11
|116.42
|237.33
|Tax
|-34.40
|67.14
|123.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-109.71
|49.27
|114.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-109.71
|49.27
|114.02
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-5.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-109.79
|49.20
|108.57
|Equity Share Capital
|90.93
|90.93
|90.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|1.08
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|1.08
|2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|1.08
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|1.08
|2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:16 am