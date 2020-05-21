Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore, down 93.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore in March 2020 down 93.62% from Rs. 1,821.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.79 crore in March 2020 down 201.12% from Rs. 108.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.45 crore in March 2020 down 111.55% from Rs. 384.91 crore in March 2019.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 41.10 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.88% returns over the last 6 months and -66.27% over the last 12 months.