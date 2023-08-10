Indiabulls Real Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.87 crore, up 29.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.87 crore in June 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 151.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 679.55 crore in June 2023 down 1207.87% from Rs. 51.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.41 crore in June 2023 down 86.52% from Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2022.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 67.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.24% over the last 12 months.