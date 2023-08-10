English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indiabulls Real Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.87 crore, up 29.26% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.87 crore in June 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 151.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 679.55 crore in June 2023 down 1207.87% from Rs. 51.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.41 crore in June 2023 down 86.52% from Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2022.

    Indiabulls Real shares closed at 67.15 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.24% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Real Estate
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.87108.14151.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.87108.14151.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.20364.21133.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8623.9723.09
    Depreciation2.742.903.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.4574.9231.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.38-357.86-39.61
    Other Income13.2324.7712.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.15-333.09-26.96
    Interest0.820.6817.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-47.97-333.77-44.12
    Exceptional Items-629.07-38.79--
    P/L Before Tax-677.04-372.56-44.12
    Tax2.303.227.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-679.34-375.78-51.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-679.34-375.78-51.76
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.21-0.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-679.55-375.99-51.96
    Equity Share Capital108.22108.22107.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.55-6.94-0.98
    Diluted EPS-12.55-6.94-0.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.55-6.94-0.98
    Diluted EPS-12.55-6.94-0.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Indiabulls Real #Indiabulls Real Estate #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!