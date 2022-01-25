Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 322.82 crore, down 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.82 crore in December 2021 down 55.27% from Rs. 721.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021 down 208.23% from Rs. 80.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021 down 114.45% from Rs. 164.05 crore in December 2020.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 146.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)