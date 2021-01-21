Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 721.68 crore, down 41.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.68 crore in December 2020 down 41.43% from Rs. 1,232.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.59 crore in December 2020 up 63.79% from Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.05 crore in December 2020 down 22.17% from Rs. 210.77 crore in December 2019.

Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2019.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 84.75 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.21% over the last 12 months.