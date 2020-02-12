Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.26 crore, down 3.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.26 crore in December 2019 down 3.05% from Rs. 1,271.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2019 down 75.7% from Rs. 202.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.77 crore in December 2019 down 47.87% from Rs. 404.28 crore in December 2018.

Indiabulls Real EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2018.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 92.55 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 40.76% over the last 12 months.