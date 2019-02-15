Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.07 crore, down 39.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.07 crore in December 2018 down 39.48% from Rs. 2,100.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.46 crore in December 2018 up 137.1% from Rs. 85.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 404.28 crore in December 2018 up 36.84% from Rs. 295.45 crore in December 2017.

Indiabulls Real EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2017.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 68.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.47% returns over the last 6 months and -71.07% over the last 12 months.