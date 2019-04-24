Indiabulls Inte Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12036.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 12036.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 66.42% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 down 53.11% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2018.

Indiabulls Inte EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2018.

Indiabulls Inte shares closed at 333.05 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.