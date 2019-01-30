Indiabulls Inte Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.63 crore in December 2018 down 5.36% from Rs. 45.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2018 up 109.16% from Rs. 16.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2018 up 478.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2017.

Indiabulls Inte EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2017.

Indiabulls Inte shares closed at 291.90 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.82% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.