Indiabulls Hsg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,796.77 crore, down 6.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,796.77 crore in September 2022 down 6.11% from Rs. 1,913.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.26 crore in September 2022 up 105.95% from Rs. 107.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,580.97 crore in September 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 1,632.90 crore in September 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 131.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -41.93% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,796.77 1,745.39 1,913.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,796.77 1,745.39 1,913.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.33 68.15 91.08
Depreciation 21.82 17.26 17.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 55.40 42.01 131.52
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.14 46.28 61.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,555.08 1,571.69 1,612.26
Other Income 4.07 5.21 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,559.15 1,576.90 1,615.00
Interest 1,265.97 1,374.54 1,466.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 293.18 202.36 148.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 293.18 202.36 148.25
Tax 70.92 51.08 40.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.26 151.28 107.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.26 151.28 107.92
Equity Share Capital 94.32 94.32 92.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 3.21 2.33
Diluted EPS 4.68 3.21 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 3.21 2.33
Diluted EPS 4.68 3.21 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am