Indiabulls Hsg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,612.93 crore, up 24.21% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3,612.93 crore in September 2018 up 24.21% from Rs. 2,908.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 933.26 crore in September 2018 up 17.23% from Rs. 796.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,359.09 crore in September 2018 up 31.96% from Rs. 2,545.49 crore in September 2017.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 21.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 18.75 in September 2017.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 931.95 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.