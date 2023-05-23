English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indiabulls Hsg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,899.73 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,899.73 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 1,781.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.26 crore in March 2023 up 3.42% from Rs. 209.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,549.28 crore in March 2023 down 13.38% from Rs. 1,788.61 crore in March 2022.

    Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2022.

    Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 113.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -2.91% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,899.731,985.151,781.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,899.731,985.151,781.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.31185.49106.08
    Depreciation21.1822.3919.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies192.6195.13-177.11
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.83112.8467.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,523.801,569.301,765.25
    Other Income4.303.464.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,528.101,572.761,769.59
    Interest1,229.781,260.811,467.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax298.32311.95302.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax298.32311.95302.12
    Tax82.0682.5793.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities216.26229.38209.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period216.26229.38209.11
    Equity Share Capital94.3294.3293.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.594.864.49
    Diluted EPS4.564.824.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.594.864.49
    Diluted EPS4.564.824.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Hsg #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am