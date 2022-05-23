 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indiabulls Hsg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,781.11 crore, down 14.8% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,781.11 crore in March 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 2,090.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.11 crore in March 2022 down 48.45% from Rs. 405.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,788.61 crore in March 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 2,016.05 crore in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.77 in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 120.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.49% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,781.11 2,030.49 2,090.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,781.11 2,030.49 2,090.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.08 130.50 7.51
Depreciation 19.02 19.68 21.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -177.11 71.45 -0.15
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.87 53.99 118.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,765.25 1,754.87 1,942.98
Other Income 4.34 2.68 51.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,769.59 1,757.55 1,994.14
Interest 1,467.47 1,493.86 1,462.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 302.12 263.69 532.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 302.12 263.69 532.07
Tax 93.01 73.67 126.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.11 190.02 405.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.11 190.02 405.67
Equity Share Capital 93.71 93.11 92.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 4.11 8.77
Diluted EPS 4.49 4.09 8.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.49 4.11 8.77
Diluted EPS 4.49 4.09 8.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
