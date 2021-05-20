MARKET NEWS

Indiabulls Hsg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,090.42 crore, down 20.22% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,090.42 crore in March 2021 down 20.22% from Rs. 2,620.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.67 crore in March 2021 down 41.51% from Rs. 693.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,016.05 crore in March 2021 down 27.09% from Rs. 2,765.11 crore in March 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 193.25 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,090.422,213.662,620.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,090.422,213.662,620.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.5193.21110.08
Depreciation21.9124.1325.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.15134.52-291.11
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.1789.5743.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,942.981,872.232,732.49
Other Income51.163.107.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,994.141,875.332,739.78
Interest1,462.071,547.191,950.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax532.07328.14789.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax532.07328.14789.03
Tax126.4077.6495.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities405.67250.50693.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period405.67250.50693.53
Equity Share Capital92.4792.4785.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.775.4216.22
Diluted EPS8.755.4216.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.775.4216.22
Diluted EPS8.755.4216.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Hsg #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

