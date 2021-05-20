Indiabulls Hsg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,090.42 crore, down 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,090.42 crore in March 2021 down 20.22% from Rs. 2,620.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.67 crore in March 2021 down 41.51% from Rs. 693.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,016.05 crore in March 2021 down 27.09% from Rs. 2,765.11 crore in March 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 193.25 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 60.51% over the last 12 months.