Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Hsg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,620.39 crore, down 29.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,620.39 crore in March 2020 down 29.33% from Rs. 3,707.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 693.53 crore in March 2020 down 20.77% from Rs. 875.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,765.11 crore in March 2020 down 20.16% from Rs. 3,463.11 crore in March 2019.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.48 in March 2019.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 231.05 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.90% returns over the last 6 months and -66.56% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,620.392,973.503,707.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,620.392,973.503,707.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost110.08136.85155.18
Depreciation25.3318.1410.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-291.1198.41--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.60419.3591.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,732.492,300.753,451.04
Other Income7.292.641.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,739.782,303.393,452.63
Interest1,950.751,885.132,199.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax789.03418.261,252.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax789.03418.261,252.80
Tax95.5041.03377.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities693.53377.23875.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period693.53377.23875.39
Equity Share Capital85.5185.5185.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.228.8220.48
Diluted EPS16.228.8220.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.228.8220.48
Diluted EPS16.228.8220.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Hsg #Results

