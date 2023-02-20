Indiabulls Hsg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,985.15 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,985.15 crore in December 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 2,030.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.38 crore in December 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 190.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,595.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 1,777.23 crore in December 2021.