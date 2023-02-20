English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indiabulls Hsg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,985.15 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,985.15 crore in December 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 2,030.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.38 crore in December 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 190.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,595.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 1,777.23 crore in December 2021.

    Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in December 2021.

    Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 113.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,985.151,796.772,030.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,985.151,796.772,030.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.49128.33130.50
    Depreciation22.3921.8219.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies95.1355.4071.45
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.8436.1453.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,569.301,555.081,754.87
    Other Income3.464.072.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,572.761,559.151,757.55
    Interest1,260.811,265.971,493.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax311.95293.18263.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax311.95293.18263.69
    Tax82.5770.9273.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.38222.26190.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period229.38222.26190.02
    Equity Share Capital94.3294.3293.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.714.11
    Diluted EPS4.824.684.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.864.714.11
    Diluted EPS4.824.684.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Hsg #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am